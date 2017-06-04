Six police officers killed in Afghanistan 'insider' attack

At least six police officers have been killed after two fellow police opened fire on them in southern Kandahar province.

Afghan officials confirmed the attack on Sunday, which they said also wounded the Kandahar City district police chief.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement saying that both attackers were their men who joined the police rank just to carry out such attack.

Taliban insurgents have increased their attacks against Afghan security forces across the country.

AP
KEYWORDS: afghanistan, police

 

