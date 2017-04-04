Six more charged over ’hate attack’ on teenage asylum seeker

Six more people including a 15-year-old boy have been charged over a suspected hate attack which left a teenage asylum seeker fighting for his life.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspects will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday following the attack in south London last week.

The group, aged between 15 and 22, have all been charged with violent disorder, while two, Ben Harman, 20, and a 17-year-old boy, have also charged with racially aggravated GBH.

Liam Neylen, 19, Ellie Leite, 19, James Neves, 22, and a 15-year-old boy are the others accused by police on Tuesday of involvement with the attack.

Harman is also charged with dangerous driving, police said.

The six, who are all from the Croydon area except Neves, who is of no fixed address, will appear in court alongside a 17-year-old girl and Kyran Evans, 23, police said.

Kurdish Iranian Reker Ahmed, 17, was chased and subjected to what police described as a "brutal attack" after a group of people discovered he was an asylum seeker.

He was set upon while at a bus stop with two others, Dilshad Mohammed, an Iraqi Kurd, and Hamo Mustafa, in Croydon on Friday night.

Approximately 20 people were involved in the incident, police said, which left Reker with a fractured spine, fractured eye socket and a bleed on his brain.

On Monday, five people, including two sets of siblings, appeared in court charged with violent disorder.

Daryl Davis, 20, Danyelle Davis, 24, Barry Potts, 20, George Walder, 20, and Jack Walder, 24, all from Croydon, spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth, and addresses during the short hearing.

George Walder was also charged with racially aggravated grievous bodily harm.

Potts, Jack Walder and siblings Danyelle and Daryl Davis were released on conditional bail.

George Walder was remanded in custody.