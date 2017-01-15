Six gang suspects killed at Jamaican police checkpoint

Six suspected members of a criminal gang have died in a shootout with Jamaican police near the tourist zone of Montego Bay, officials said.

Police said in a statement that police returned fire when they were met with gunshots as they tried to stop a car at a highway checkpoint on Saturday night in the town of Adelphi, about 10 miles east of central Montego Bay.

Authorities say one officer was wounded and six suspects killed.

They blame the gang for several murders around Montego Bay.