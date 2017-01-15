Six gang suspects killed at Jamaican police checkpoint

Back to World Home

Six suspected members of a criminal gang have died in a shootout with Jamaican police near the tourist zone of Montego Bay, officials said.

Police said in a statement that police returned fire when they were met with gunshots as they tried to stop a car at a highway checkpoint on Saturday night in the town of Adelphi, about 10 miles east of central Montego Bay.

Authorities say one officer was wounded and six suspects killed.

They blame the gang for several murders around Montego Bay.
KEYWORDS: jamaica, gangs

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World