Six dead in Ghana fuel station blasts

Six people have been killed in explosions at a fuel station in Ghana.

The blasts happened at Atomic Junction, near the Legon suburb in north-west Accra, Ghana National Fire Service spokesman Billy Anaglatey said.

"As we speak, six people are dead due to this fire," he said, adding that 35 were injured by last night's explosions.

Four of the 35 are in a critical condition in the intensive care unit of the 37 Military Hospital.

The cause of the explosions is being investigated, said Mr Anaglatey.

This morning, burned steel frames showed where the station was razed by the explosions.

"Some people said there were flames in the skies, l looked and saw the flames and was convinced something terrible had happened," said James Appiah, a resident of North Legon, about half a mile from the explosion.

A tanker explosion was followed by a secondary blast, authorities said.

The filling station is near a transport terminal and close to some hostels for the University of Ghana in Accra.

Legon is a suburb of the capital and is also home to the main campus of the University of Ghana.

In May, an explosion at a factory in the Western Regional capital of Takoradi happened as a tanker was discharging liquefied petroleum gas at the Ghana Household Utilities Manufacturing Company factory.

That explosion killed at least six fire service personnel at the scene, and injured at least another 80 people, according to Ghana's state news agency.

AP