Sister of Dutch queen found dead in Argentina

The youngest sister of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has been found dead in her Buenos Aires apartment, Argentine officials said.

The death of 33-year-old Ines Zorreguieta was confirmed by a person at the prosecutor’s office in charge of the case.

The cause of the death was not immediately clear.

Queen Maxima (Chris Jackson/PA)

Ms Zorreguieta was a psychologist who worked for an office on social policies at the president’s office.

