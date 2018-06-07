Sister of Dutch queen found dead in Argentina

Back to World Home

The youngest sister of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has been found dead in her Buenos Aires apartment, Argentine officials said.

The death of 33-year-old Ines Zorreguieta was confirmed by a person at the prosecutor’s office in charge of the case.

The cause of the death was not immediately clear.

Queen Maxima (Chris Jackson/PA)

Ms Zorreguieta was a psychologist who worked for an office on social policies at the president’s office.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: World, Argentina, Zorreguieta, Argentina, Ines Zorreguieta, Netherlands, Queen Maxima, story, composite

 

More like this story

Most Read in World