Sinkhole opens up in road outside Donald Trump's Florida resort

A small sinkhole has opened up in the road outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The Palm Beach Post said the 4ft-by-4ft hole was discovered just west of one the resort's entrances. It is near a new water main and is not a threat to the president's property in Palm Beach.

Mr Trump has spent seven weekends at Mar-a-Lago since taking office, but it is now closed for the summer. He is on a nine-day trip that began in the Middle East and will end in Italy.

He bought the club for 10 million dollars (£7.7 million) in 1985 and has spent tens of millions on improvements.

Each of the 500 members pays 14,000 dollars (£10,700) annually in dues. The initiation fee was recently doubled to 200,000 dollars (£153,000).

AP