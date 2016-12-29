Sikh police officers in New York can now wear turbans

Sikh police officers in New York will now be able to grow beards and wear turbans instead of cop hats.

The religious headdress must be navy and have the famous NYPD badge visible at the front, according to reports.

The Sikh Officers’ Twitter account posted about the new laws, calling it a “proud moment”.

Thank you @NYPDONeill for allowing Sikh Officers to wear a turban in the @NYPDnews. This is a proud moment for Sikh Community. pic.twitter.com/ArKkwVWj8G — Sikh Officers Assoc. (@SikhOfficers) December 28, 2016

According to the New York Times, NYPD commissioner James O’Neill said: “We’re making this change to make sure that we allow everybody in New York City that wants to apply and have the opportunity to work in the greatest police department in the nation, to make sure we give them that opportunity.”

Sikhs often cover their heads with turbans and refrain from shaving their beards.

Sikh Officers will now be able to wear Turban in the New York City Police Department. pic.twitter.com/wLrB8HyCxz — Sikh Officers Assoc. (@SikhOfficers) December 28, 2016

Gurvinder Singh, president of the Sikh Officers’ Association, thinks more Sikhs will sign up to take police exams as a result of the changes and said he has already had calls from religious leaders.

He told the newspaper: “A lot of their kids wanted to join but they couldn’t. And now they can. This country has given us a lot, and now we want to pay it back.”