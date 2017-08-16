Sierra Leone prepares for mass funerals following mudslides

Sierra Leone's government has urged family members to identify their loved ones' remains following mudslides and floods in the capital which killed more than 300 people.

President Ernest Bai Koroma's office has asked relatives to come to Freetown's overwhelmed mortuary, before all unidentified corpses are given a "dignified burial" in the coming days.

The death toll is expected to rise after mudslides and floodwaters in and around the capital this week killed hundreds of people, many of whom were trapped as they slept.

More than 100 children are among the victims.

The Red Cross estimates that 600 people remain missing.

The possibility of further mudslides remains, along with the risk of disease.

The government has appealed for donations of equipment to help remove bodies.