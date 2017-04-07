Sick baby boy's life support should be stopped, says legal guardian: Parents fight for treatment

Doctors should stop providing life support treatment to a sick baby at the centre of a legal battle in England, a guardian appointed to independently represent the little boy's interests says.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London think it is time to stop providing life support treatment to eight-month-old Charlie Gard.

Doctors say Charlie, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, should move to a palliative care regime.

Charlie's parents, who are both in their early 30s, disagree.

Postman Chris Gard and Connie Yates, of Bedfont, west London, want to be allowed to take him to a hospital in America for a treatment trial.

Mr Justice Francis, has been asked to make decisions about what is in Charlie's best interests.

Charlie Gard.

The judge is analysing evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

He has been told Charlie, who was born on August 4 2016, has a form of mitochondrial disease, a condition which causes progressive muscle weakness.

A lawyer instructed by Charlie's guardian has told the judge that he should not travel to the US for treatment. Barrister Victoria Butler-Cole said continuing life-support treatment would would not benefit Charlie but "prolong the process of dying".

"The guardian has ... concluded that it is not in Charlie's best interests to travel to America," said Ms Butler-Cole.

"This is not pioneering or life-sustaining treatment, but a purely experimental process with no real prospect of improving Charlie's condition or quality of life."

Chris Gard and Connie Yates with their son Charlie.

Ms Butler-Cole added: "The guardian submits that ... it is not in his best interests to continue to provide life-sustaining treatment. The continuation of ventilation will not benefit Charlie, but will prolong the process of dying."

Mr Justice Francis was on Friday hearing final submissions from lawyers representing all sides.

Lawyers say they expect the judge to announce his decision next week.