Shots fired at footballer's car in Germany

An attempted murder probe has been launched after shots were fired at the car of a German-Turkish football player on a German road.

Several bullets were apparently fired at Deniz Naki's car on the A4 on Sunday night.

Aachen prosecturors said no-one was hurt, and investigations are continuing.

Mr Naki currently plays for Amed SK, a club in Turkey's majority-Kurdish south-east. The player, who was visiting his family in Germany, told Die Welt that he believes he was targeted because of his political role in Turkey.

The player was given an 18-month suspended sentence last year in Turkey on accusations of terrorist propaganda for the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, Die Welt reported.