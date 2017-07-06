Shot Congressman Steve Scalise back in intensive care

US politician Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit in the hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound he suffered on a baseball field.

The senior Republican is recuperating at MedStar Washington Hospital Centre, which said he was back in intensive care because of new concerns about infection. The Louisiana congressman was in serious condition on Wednesday night.

The House Majority Whip and four other people were injured last month when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia.

US Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.

The congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has undergone several operations, and had been described as in fair condition.

AP