Shootings over Chicago's Independence Day weekend leave 14 dead

Gun violence in Chicago over the July 4 weekend left 14 people dead and scores injured, despite police deploying 1,300 extra officers on the streets.

There were 56 incidents in which people were shot, including eight killings, from Friday evening until midnight on Tuesday.

And over the next six hours there were another 15 shootings, leaving six victims dead.

Chicago police always put extra officers on the streets during long, warm-weather holiday weekends, but they were unable to prevent the violence.

During last year's July 4 weekend, which was a day shorter than this year's, 50 people were shot - three fatally.

Police say they seized 158 illegal guns this holiday weekend.

AP