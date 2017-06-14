Shooting at UPS warehouse in San Francisco
14/06/2017 - 17:51:04Back to World Home
San Francisco police have reported a shooting at a UPS warehouse.
Reports state that the incident occurred near 17th and Vermont streets, near the Bayshore Freeway.
Residents have been warned to stay away from the area because of heavy law enforcement activity.
There is no information on injuries yet.
More as we get it.
Avoid the area of 17th Street and Vermont due to #SFPD Police activity. #SF pic.twitter.com/G1jpmm6hE5— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here