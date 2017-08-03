Shocking footage shows police officer thrown into the road after being hit by suspected drunk driver

Startling dashcam footage shows the moment a Texas police officer was violently knocked off his feet by a suspected drunk driver.

Matt Lesell, of Fort Worth Police Department, was impacted by a silver car which was only slowed when it hit the parked police car, before throwing Lesell into the road.

The officer, who was given a month-long absence from work, said he was “shocked and amazed” that he was still able to walk following the shock incident at around 3am on July 7.

He suffered fractures to his vertebra, a wound to his forehead and an injury to his foot in the crash which was filmed on his police car dashcam.

A 34-year-old man, identified as Mike Mitchell in local reports, was charged with intoxication assault.