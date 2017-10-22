Shinzo Abe's party seen headed for win as Japanese voters go to the polls

Japan is voting in a general election that will most likely hand prime minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition a majority in parliament.

Up for grabs today are 465 seats in the more powerful lower house, which chooses the prime minister.

Mr Abe dissolved the chamber less than a month ago, apparently judging that the political environment turned in his favour.

Media polls have indicated voters see Mr Abe's government as a safer choice over an opposition with uncertain track records.

Scare over North Korea's missile and nuclear development is also seen prompting their conservative choice.

An election victory would boost Mr Abe's chances for another three-year term as head of his Liberal Democratic Party next September, extending his premiership.

