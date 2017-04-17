Shark kills 17-year-old girl off Australian coast
17/04/2017 - 15:29:57Back to World Home
A 17-year-old surfer has been killed by a shark off Australia's south coast.
The girl was surfing with her father when she was attacked off Esperance in Western Australia on Monday, police said.
She was taken to Esperance Hospital in a critical condition and later died.
Police have not said what type of shark was responsible.
Australia has averaged fewer than two deadly shark attacks per year in recent decades.
- AP
Join the conversation - comment here