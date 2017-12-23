Several killed as bus falls into river in Western India

More than 30 people were killed after a passenger bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, police said.

Another 10 passengers were injured in the crash in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan state, 235 miles south of New Delhi, said government official K L Katara.

The bus was trying to overtake another vehicle when it rammed through the bridge railing, said B L Soni, a top police officer.

Police are now investigating what caused the driver to lose control of the bus. It was not clear if the driver survived, or how many people were aboard the bus.

Rescuers have so far recovered 32 bodies from the river.

The bus was on its way to Lalsot, a town in Rajasthan, after picking up passengers from the Sawai Madhopur railroad station when it crashed at about 6am, said police officer Narain Singh.

Police figures show India has the world's highest road accident death toll, with more than 110,000 people dying each year in crashes.

AP