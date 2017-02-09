Several injured in explosion at French nuclear power plant
09/02/2017 - 10:47:53
A number of people are thought to be injured following an explosion at a nuclear power plant in France.
The blast went off at around 9am (GMT) this morning at the Flamanville Nuclear Power plant, located on the Cotentin Peninsula, in La Manche.
French authorities have said that there is not thought to be a nuclear risk from the incident.
According to Ouest France, emergency services have attended the scene where a fire is blazing.
