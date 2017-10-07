Several hurt after car hits pedestrians outside Natural History Museum in London

Several people have been injured after a car reportedly ploughed into people outside London's Natural History Museum.

Scotland Yard said that "a number of pedestrians have been injured" in an incident in Exhibition Road in South Kensington shortly after 2.20pm.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Officers are on scene, and the London Ambulance Service have been called.

"A man has been arrested at the scene."

The scene outside the Natural History Museum in London, amid reports a car has mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians. Photo: @ginaduggan/PA Wire

Pictures and footage from the scene showed street damage and a massive police presence in the capital's museum district, home to the NHM, the Science Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The area is a magnet for tourists, including lots of children.

Afra Wang posted a picture of emergency services on Twitter, writing: "A crime scene? Full armed police locked the whole area out outside of @V_and_A in London. The helicopter above us doesn't seem to leave."

Video footage on Twitter showed a man being restrained on the ground in the middle of Exhibition Road.

None of the four people around him are in uniform.

Behind them is a black Toyota car with its driver's door open, which appears to have collided with a silver Vauxhall saloon.

The Natural History Museum in central London. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

