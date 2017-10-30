Several family members feared dead in Wales farmhouse blaze

Several members of a family are feared dead after a blaze ripped through a farmhouse in rural Wales.

Three children, aged 13, 12, and 10, managed to escape unharmed but police say "a number of people" are missing after the blaze with both adults and children feared to have been killed.

Emergency services were called to the remote property at Llangammarch Wells, Powys shortly after midnight when a neighbour raised the alarm.

Police said there had been fatalities but due to the severity of the damage they were unable to confirm how many people had been killed.

Chief Superintendent Richard Lewis, of Dyfed Powys Police, said: "Upon arrival the property was ablaze and three children aged 13, 12 and 10 years were able to escape.

"They are being treated in hospital but do not have life threatening injuries.

"However, there are a number of people unaccounted for at this time and we can confirm that there are known to be fatalities.

"Due to the severity of damage at the scene we are unable at this stage to identify any of the deceased or to confirm the number of deceased.

Video grab taken from BBC News of aerial footage of the remains of a house at Llangammarch Wells, Powys, following a blaze at the remote property. Photo: BBC News/PA Wire

"Specialist scientists and fire investigators are still assessing the scene and at this time we are treating the cause of the fire as unexplained.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."

County Councillor Tim Van-Rees, who represents the area, spoke of the community's shock at the devastating loss of life.

"I knew the family, not well, and I knew the father and several of the children," he said.

"They were a large family, although I am not sure how many were living there.

"It is absolutely shocking and a devastating blow and it is possibly just as well we are in half-term at the moment because the effect on our children and the schools would have been very severe.

"I have spoken to the owner of the property who was alerted and telephoned the fire brigade and I must say as a member of the fire authority the local fire brigade were outstanding.

"I've had a full description from the fire commander and they risked life and limb to see whether anything could be done but unfortunately their efforts were not well rewarded.

"Speaking on behalf of the community our thoughts and prayers will all those affected. The community will come together and do all it can for the surviving children and relations."

A plume of smoke rising through fog early this morning at the location of a house fire at a remote property in Wales. Photo: Jeremy Andrews/PA Wire

Dai Hancock, from the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: "On arrival the attending crews were faced with a very difficult situation and did all they could in the circumstances to resolve this.

"All of us in the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service commend them for their efforts in the face of what they were faced with last night.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and residents of Llangammarch Wells following this tragic incident within their community.

"We would like to assure you and the residents that we will be present in the vicinity to do all we can to assist them over the coming days."

The Welsh Ambulance Service said members of its hazardous area response team and four emergency ambulance crews attended the scene.

Kirsty Williams, Lib Dem AM for Brecon and Radnorshire, said: "This is devastating news in such a close-knit community.

"I'd like to express my deepest sympathies to those affected and thank the emergency services for their assistance."

Chris Davies, Conservative MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, said: "My thoughts are with those affected by the reported fire in Llangammarch.

"I wish the emergency services well in dealing with this terrible situation."