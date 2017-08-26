Several dead as two lorries and minibus crash on M1

Several people have died after a motorway crash involving two lorries and a minibus.

Thames Valley Police were called shortly before 3.15am on Saturday to the southbound carriageway of the M1 near Newport Pagnell, between junctions 15 and 14.

The crash involved two lorries and a minibus, which were travelling in the same direction.

It is thought the minibus had travelled from the Nottingham area.

Several people were killed and four people were taken to hospital, Thames Valley Police said.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are in custody.

The motorway is closed southbound between junctions 14 and 15, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Chief Inspector Henry Parsons from the joint operations unit for roads policing, said: "Emergency services are currently on the scene responding to this collision and road closures are in place.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us.

"Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police inquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 214 of 26/8."

