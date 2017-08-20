Seven-year-old missing boy confirmed to have died in Barcelona attack

It has been confirmed a seven-year-old boy with dual British-Australian citizenship, missing in the Spain terror attacks, was among those killed.

His father had flown from Australia to Spain in the search for his son.

It takes the total number of people killed in the twin attacks to 15.

Young Julian Cadman was separated from his mother, Jom, after a van ploughed into crowds on Las Ramblas.

She is in a hospital where she is in a serious but stable condition.

The seven-year-old's family have spoken out since the news.

"We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts."

It comes as a memorial mass has been held in Barcelona for the victims of Thursday's attacks that left 14 people dead.

The archbishop of Barcelona called for Spain to unite to work for a more peaceful world.

He told the congregation the terrorists would not win in their attempt to take away innocent life.

"Our silence, our prayers and our presence in this place is an expression of rejection of those attacks," he said.

Crowds leave flowers and pay their respects to the 13 victims of the Las Ramblas attack in #Barcelona



