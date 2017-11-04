Seven-year-old girl fights for life after attack in London

A seven-year-old girl critically ill in hospital after being attacked is not expected to survive, a UK court has heard.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in a life-threatening condition in a south-west London hospital following the incident in Wimbledon yesterday morning.

Defendant Robert Peters spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a four-minute hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court today.

Peters, wearing a grey jumper, entered no plea to a single charge of attempted murder.

Prosecutor Rosalind Wardell told magistrates: "It is attempted murder but it is anticipated in this case this victim is not going to survive."

Peters was remanded in custody until his next appearance, at Kingston Crown Court, on December 1.