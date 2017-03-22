Seven injured after Italian train derails in Switzerland

Seven people have been injured after an Italian train derailed and one carriage tipped over in the central Swiss city of Lucerne.

The train from Milan to Basel derailed shortly before 2pm on Wednesday as it was pulling out of Lucerne's main train station, Swiss railway company SBB said.

The Trenitalia train's fourth carriage tipped over and a power line was interrupted. There were 160 passengers on board at the time.

Toni Haene, the head of passenger rail services at SBB, said seven people suffered minor injuries.

The evacuation of the train was delayed due to safety concerns until the severed power line was switched off.

SBB said that train services to and from the station were suspended for the rest of the day.

The cause of the derailment is being investigated.