Seven held in Pakistan after young woman forced to walk naked in 'honour' row

Seven men have been arrested for parading a young woman through a village naked in connection with a dispute over family honour, police in Pakistan have said.

Police officer Mohammad Basharat Khan said on Tuesday that the woman's brother had an affair with a young woman from the suspects' family.

He said they forced the young woman from the rival family to strip down before parading her through the village in northwestern Pakistan last week.

He said the two main suspects were still at large.

Family honour is a sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where nearly 1,000 women are killed by their relatives each year for violating conservative norms on love and marriage.

File photo of Pakistan map

AP