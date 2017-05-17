Seven dead after gunmen storm media compound in eastern Afghanistan

Gunmen have stormed the local headquarters of Afghanistan's state media in the eastern Nangarhar province, setting off clashes that killed seven people and wounded at least 18.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the attack began with an explosion, followed by a gun battle with Afghan security forces.

He said four attackers and three people, including a police officer, were killed in the fighting, which had come to an end by the afternoon.

Inhamullah Miakhial, a spokesman for the provincial hospital in Nangarhar, said it has received at least 18 wounded people.

The state media building is close to the governor's compound and a police station.

Suicide bombers storm Afghan state broadcaster in eastern city of Jalalabad #Jalalabad pic.twitter.com/bzvg5jo0SK — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 17, 2017

Video footage from Jalalabad showed hundreds of Afghan security forces fanning out across the city, where shops were closed.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack. Both the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are active in Nangarhar, a mountainous province that borders Pakistan.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, three civilians were killed in separate bomb blasts, according to officials.

Qais Qadri, spokesman for the governor of eastern Kapisa province, said two civilians were killed and two others were wounded in a bomb blast late on Tuesday in the Nijrab district.

Samim Khpolwak, spokesman for the governor of the southern Kandahar province, said a civilian was killed and 10 people were wounded, including three policemen, in a double bombing in the provincial capital.

No one immediately claimed either attack. The Taliban have stepped up their attacks since announcing their spring offensive last month.

AP