Seven charged over attack on teenage asylum seeker in Croydon

Two more people in the UK have been charged in connection with a suspected hate crime which left a teenage asylum seeker fighting for his life.

Kyran Evans, 23, and a 17-year-old girl, both from the Croydon area, are charged with violent disorder.

They are due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Five people, including two sets of siblings, appeared in court on Monday charged with the same offence.

Kurdish Iranian Reker Ahmed, 17, was chased and subjected to what police described as a "brutal attack" after a group of people discovered he was an asylum seeker.

He was set upon while at a bus stop with two others - Dilshad Mohammed, an Iraqi Kurd, and Hamo Mustafa - in Croydon on Friday night.

Daryl Davis, 20, Danyelle Davis, 24, Barry Potts, 20, George Walder, 20, and Jack Walder, 24, all from Croydon, south London, spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth, and addresses during the short hearing at Croydon Magistrates' Court.

George Walder was also charged with racially aggravated grievous bodily harm.

Approximately 20 people were involved in the incident, police said, which left Reker with a fractured spine, fractured eye socket and a bleed on his brain.

He was placed in an induced coma but is now recovering, the court heard.

Potts, Jack Walder and siblings Danyelle and Daryl Davis were released on conditional bail.

George Walder was remanded in custody.

Deputy District Judge Richard Hawgood sent the case for trial at Croydon Crown Court, where the five defendants will appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on May 1.