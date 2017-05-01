Seven arrested over immigration offences after yacht runs aground in Suffolk

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after a yacht got stuck on the River Ore.

Border Force and Suffolk police were contacted at 11.45am on Sunday, regarding the incident at the mouth of the river.

The coastguard intercepted and towed the vessel to safety.

Border Force officers were deployed in conjunction with the police and seven people were arrested in relation to immigration offences.

All of them were taken to local police stations to be interviewed.

An RNLI spokesman said: "On arrival at the scene, the inshore lifeboat ILB crew discovered that the yacht was inside the river mouth and was in danger of running aground again, after it had initially managed to refloat.

"A tow was eventually secured and the casualty vessel was taken to Orford Quay."