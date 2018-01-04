Seoul leader apologises to women forced into sex slavery under Japanese rule

South Korea’s president has said sorry to Korean women forced into sexual slavery by Japan’s imperial army in the Second World War over what he calls a flawed 2015 deal with Tokyo to settle disputes over the issue.

President Moon Jae-in issued the apology during a meeting with former sexual slavery victims on Thursday.

It is the first time that Mr Moon has apologised over the deal, which was struck before he took office last May.

A state-appointed panel recently concluded Seoul’s previous conservative government failed to properly communicate with the victims before reaching the deal with Japan.

Mr Moon later ordered officials to map out measures to meet the victims’ demands.

Tokyo warned any attempt to revise the accord would make bilateral relations "unmanageable" and "unacceptable".

