Sending teenagers fresh fruit and veg has been scientifically proven to cheer them up

Scientists have found a novel way of cheering up young people short-term – giving them fruit and vegetables for free.

Researchers from the University of Otago in New Zealand handed students two servings of fresh produce including carrots, kiwi, apples and oranges, every day for two weeks.

Two other groups were given either vouchers for fruit and veg and text reminders to use them, or nothing.

Getting closer to your five-a-day could have psychological benefits (Steve Parsons/PA)

After the two weeks were over, the researchers found that those who had been given the food showed improvements in their psychological wellbeing.

Unsurprisingly they’d consumed more healthy stuff than the other two groups, eating an average 3.7 portions a day of the recommended five.

There were no improvements in more serious anxiety or depression symptoms though.

The authors concluded that now “large-scale intervention studies are warranted”.

