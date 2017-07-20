Senator John McCain has a brain tumour, his doctors say

Former US presidential candidate Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumour after having a blood clot removed.

Doctors said the Arizona senator has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer.

The 80-year-old senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

The senator has been recovering at his Arizona home after doctors at the Mayo Clinic removed a blood clot above his left eye.

The doctors said Mr McCain is recovering from his surgery amazingly well and his underlying health is excellent.

Mr McCain was the Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2008.

He was a navy pilot, and was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for more than five years.