Senator apologises for posting 'I hope Trump is assassinated', but refuses to resign

A US politician who said on Facebook she hoped Donald Trump would be assassinated has apologised publicly to the president and his family, calling the online posting "a mistake".

But Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal, a black Democrat, said she has no plans to resign as some Republicans and Democrats in Missouri have insisted since Thursday's post in which she wrote: "I hope Trump is assassinated!"

Governor Eric Greitens and Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson, both Republicans, said on Friday that state senators should oust her.

"I made a mistake, and I'm owning up to it. And I'm not ever going to make a mistake like that again," Ms Chappelle-Nadal, who later deleted the post from her personal Facebook page, said on Sunday at a church in Ferguson.

"I have learned my lesson. My judge and my jury is my Lord, Jesus Christ."

She also apologised to Missouri residents and her statehouse colleagues.

"I will continue to fight for issues that are really, really important," said Ms Chappelle-Nadal, who was a prominent voice during the protests in Ferguson after the 2014 police shooting death of Michael Brown.

Maria Chappelle-Nadal.

"God chooses people for different things, to send different messages."

She had asked media outlets to not publish the news conference's location beforehand because she had received death threats since the post.

"President Trump, I apologise to you and your family," she added. She walked out and did not take any questions after delivering her three-minute statement.

Ms Chappelle-Nadal's post was in response to one that suggested Vice President Mike Pence would try to have Mr Trump removed from office.

She has said she made the comment out of frustration with the Republican president's response to the recent white nationalist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, for which Mr Trump said "both sides" shared some blame.

Ms Chappelle-Nadal was later questioned by the US secret service as part of its investigation into her remarks.

She has told The Associated Press that she let the law enforcement agency know she "had no intentions of hurting anyone or trying to get other people to hurt anyone at all".

Mr Parson has said he will ask senators to remove Ms Chappelle-Nadal, who lives in the St Louis suburb of University City, from office if she does not resign by September 13.

The Missouri constitution says a politician can be expelled upon a two-thirds vote of the elected members of a chamber. But that has not occurred in recent decades, and it is unclear exactly how it would happen.

Before Sunday's apology, Ms Chappelle-Nadal had only called the Facebook post "improper" and claimed she was being targeted by the governor and other officeholders because of political expediency or grudges.

AP