See the moment a physical fight started in Turkish parliament
12/01/2017 - 16:38:09
A fight has broken out between Turkish politicians in parliament over planned expansions to President Erdogan’s powers.
Legislators were voting on a package of amendments to the constitution when the scuffle between ruling and opposition members began.
The large group can be seen shoving each other and exchanging blows.
This is not the first time there have been fights in Ankara’s parliament. Last May politicians tussled during a debate on another change to the constitution.
