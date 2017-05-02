See dramatic moment heroes save baby and young girl from capsized truck in rushing floodwaters

A video has surfaced online of a dramatic rescue of two young children from a truck capsized in the middle of rapid floodwaters in Texas.

While tornadoes ripped through the state on Saturday, Phillip Ocheltree was making his way back home to Wills Point with his wife Emily, his four-month-old baby son Marshal and two-year-old girl Addyson in the back of his truck when the unthinkable happened.

The 25-year-old's truck "hydroplaned off the highway" and flipped, trapping them all inside as the surrounding floodwaters pinned the doors of the car shut.

Luckily, passersby saw what happened and rushed to help them while Tom Mitchell, who says he was too weak to help himself, captured the dramatic events on film.

For several minutes a group of men can be seen struggling to get inside the truck until a man wearing a red t-shirt and cap managed to pry open the doors and hoist baby Marshall from danger.

The man can be heard screaming "I need some f**king help!" as he wades to shore carrying the infant to land where the rescuers could see he was not breathing.

Mitchell later told WFAA-TV: "No color at all and the eyes were not focused when I looked down," before he put down his camera and started giving the little boy CPR.

In the footage he can be heard saying: "This baby is gonna die if we don't start CPR fast. Having a negative feeling coming over me, this baby may not make it, this baby may not make it. No reaction, nothing is happening."

Mitchell later added: "I think it shows how the community and strangers all come together."

Thankfully, Marshall did make it, as did his sister Addyson, aka Addy, who was also unresponsive when she was saved, but rescuers managed to rush her to hospital along with Marshall and her father.

She is now recovering at the Children's Medical Center in Dallas while her father Phillip said little Marshall is "full of life" after being released from hospital.

Phillip told wfaa.com about the rescue, saying: "It was just black. We couldn't see anything, and I was just trying to find my babies."

His wife Emily said: "I just told them to get my babies, I'll find a way out."



Mr Ocheltree said: "The update as of this moment is Marshal is in excellent condition and is full of life. Addy bug right now is fighter for lack of better words.

"She is stable and breathing more and more on her own but it's all up to her as to when she is ready to wake up see everyone please, please keep my little bug your prayers. I can't thank you all enough who came into the water and saved my children your a blessing thank you all so much."

On Sunday night he said Addy was "doing much better" and that doctors planned to remove her breathing tube on Monday to see if she can breathe on her own.



The motorman from Trinidad Drilling in Wills Point, Texas, added: "All scans and tests say it looks promising, we seriously cannot thank all of the friends, people family everyone that has been with us thank you all for your support and prayers the man upstairs is hearing them loud and clear."

Early this morning he added an update to say that "she is definitely on the road to recovery".



And to prove that she was indeed making progress, Phillip posted a Facebook video of his little girl sitting up in bed having a snack.



Phillip's sister Nicole Ocheltree added that she was 'extremely grateful, and thankful for the kind Samaritans that ultimately saved my niece and nephews life.'

At least 14 people were killed in the severe storms rolling across the US.

The National Weather Service found evidence of four tornadoes in East Texas with one twister possibly on the ground for 50 miles.

The first reports of tornadoes came about 4.45pm on Saturday, but emergency crews were hampered by continuing severe weather, said Judge Don Kirkpatrick, the chief executive for Van Zandt County.

"We'd be out there working and get a report of another tornado on the ground," he said.

The storms rolled through Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday with strong winds causing isolated pockets of damage. In Durant in central Mississippi one person died in the storms.