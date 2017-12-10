Security guard stabbed in Jerusalem amid global clashes over Trump decision

A security guard has been stabbed in Jerusalem as protests and demonstrations take place across the world following US president Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Israeli police said a man was stabbed near Jerusalem's central bus station.

Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the guard was seriously wounded on Sunday and his attacker arrested.

The Magen David Adom medical service said a 30-year-old man suffered a stab wound in his upper body.

The incident appeared to be the first attack since Mr Trump's decision, which set off demonstrations in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

In Lebanon, security forces have broken up a protest outside the heavily-guarded US Embassy after demonstrators pelted them with stones.

The protesters gathered early on Sunday hundreds of metres outside the embassy to reject the US recognition of Jerusalem.

After a rowdy start, the protest drew several hundred people and became more peaceful, with demonstrators chanting and singing.

The clashes resumed in the afternoon, with security forces chasing protesters, arresting a handful of them and lobbing tear gas canisters.

Lebanon is home to 450,000 Palestinian refugees, nearly 10% of the population.

In Indonesia, about 10,000 people rallied outside a US Embassy to support Palestinians and denounce the decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The protest in Jakarta, organised by the Islamist Prosperous Justice Party, was the second since Mr Trump's decision.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has strongly condemned the move, which he described as a violation of UN resolutions.

Indonesia, as the world's most populous Muslim nation, has long been a strong supporter of Palestinians and has no diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

Palestinian youths in the West Bank city of Bethlehem hurled stones towards Israeli soldiers, who fired back with rubber bullets and tear gas.

In Jerusalem, police said a 24-year-old Palestinian had stabbed an Israeli security guard at the entrance to the central bus station.

Israel's Channel 10 TV news aired security camera footage from the scene showing the attacker removing his jacket near the security gate and then thrusting what looked like a knife into the guard's chest before fleeing.

In more than two years of intermittent attacks, Palestinians have killed more than 50 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks.

Israeli forces have killed more than 260 Palestinians in that time, mostly attackers.

Mr Trump's announcement raised fears that a new wave of violence would erupt in its wake but three days of mass protests were relatively contained.

Four Palestinians were killed in Gaza in Israeli airstrikes following rocket fire from there and in clashes along the border. In the West Bank there were dozens of injuries, but no deaths.