Secret Service examines suspicious package near White House

A man who was carrying a package near the White House and made suspicious comments to an officer has been taken into custody, the US Secret Service says.

An official said an explosive ordinance team was on the scene on Tuesday morning to examine the package, about a block from the White House.

A security perimeter was established near the White House grounds, but Secret Service officials say all other West Wing activity is proceeding normally.

The investigation comes after two recent fence-jumping incidents at the White House.

A California man was charged with jumping the fence while carrying two cans of Mace.

And a woman from Washington state got tangled up in her shoelaces trying to jump the fence last week.

UPDATE: Man detained near White House after approaching a uniformed officer while carrying a suspicious package https://t.co/Zn7n2W5Q2U pic.twitter.com/YVN263f73h — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 28, 2017

AP