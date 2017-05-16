Second Ebola case confirmed among 20 suspected in Congo

A second case of Ebola has been confirmed by laboratory testing amid an outbreak in a remote corner of northern Congo, the World Health Organisation says.

The WHO said that among the 20 suspected cases, two have tested positive for the virus.

Ebola was blamed for more than 11,000 deaths in west Africa during 2013-16.

Congo has already experienced seven much smaller outbreaks.

So far three people have died in Democratic Republic of the Congo's Bas-Uele province, an area more than 800 miles from the capital, Kinshasa.

There is no specific treatment for Ebola, which is spread through the bodily fluids of people exhibiting symptoms.

An experimental vaccine has been shown to be highly effective against the virus, although quantities are limited.