Second arrest made over 'threats' to Brexit court campaigner Gina Miller

A second man has been arrested in relation to alleged threats against Brexit court campaigner Gina Miller.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Operation Falcon arrested the 50-year-old man at an address in Knightsbridge, central London, on Wednesday morning on suspicion of racially aggravated malicious communications.

Ms Miller, 51, has complained of receiving a series of racist messages following her decision to spearhead the legal challenge which resulted on Tuesday in a historic Supreme Court defeat for the Government over Brexit.

Police said that the arrest related to a complaint made to police on November 6 by a 51-year-old woman relating to threats made online, as well as to a second unrelated comment believed to have been made by the same suspect in August 2016.

The arrested man is currently in custody at a central London police station.

As part of the same investigation, officers have issued eight "cease and desist" notices to individuals in various parts of the UK, warning them police could take action against them unless they stop acting in the way they have been doing.

The new arrest followed the detention of a 55-year-old man in Swindon, Wiltshire, in December, also on suspicion of racially-aggravated malicious communications directed at the businesswoman.

Speaking following her legal victory on Tuesday, Ms Miller said she and her legal team had faced "extraordinary and unprecedented criticism" in what had been a "challenging" period for them.

The Guyana-born mother of three became the face of the first successful legal battle against Brexit, but said in a radio interview that it had resulted in her becoming "apparently the most hated woman in Britain."

She successfully challenged Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to use prerogative powers to trigger withdrawal negotiations under Article 50 of the EU Treaties.

As a result of her victory, Mrs May must now obtain the approval of both Houses of Parliament before beginning the two-year process of pulling the UK out of the European Union.