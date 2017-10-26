Second actress accuses ex-US President George HW Bush of inappropriate touching

A second actress has accused former president George HW Bush of inappropriate touching.

Jordana Grolnick said Mr Bush grabbed her buttocks during a group photo last year at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.

She told Deadspin that he quipped that his favourite magician is "David Cop-a-Feel" and grabbed her.

She said Barbara Bush responded: "He's going to get himself put in jail."

Grolnick's story came to light after People magazine reported a similar allegation by actress Heather Lind.

The former president's office issued an apology, saying: "At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures.

"To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke - and on occasion, he has patted women's rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner.

"Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologises most sincerely."

People magazine reported that Lind said in a now-deleted Instagram post that an incident took place while she was posing for a photo with Mr Bush during a promotional tour for her AMC series Turn: Washington's Spies.

Lind appears alongside Mr Bush, who is seated in a wheelchair, in a photo together at a Houston screening of the series in 2014.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath had earlier said: "President Bush would never - under any circumstance - intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologises if his attempt at humour offended Ms Lind."

AP