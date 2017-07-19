Searches for eight missing fishermen off South Africa

South African maritime emergency teams are searching for eight missing fishermen whose boat capsized several days ago, killing at least one crew member.

Seven of the 16 crew members were rescued after the accident early on Sunday off Cape St Francis in Eastern Cape province.

One body was recovered.

President Jacob Zuma said emergency workers "will not rest" until they find the missing crew members from the fishing vessel Maredon.

South African media reported high waves and strong winds at the time of the accident.

More to follow…