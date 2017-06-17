Search for seven sailors after US destroyer damaged in container ship collision

Crew members from the destroyer USS Dewey were helping to stabilise the damaged USS Fitzgerald after it collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan, leaving seven sailors missing and at least three injured.

Family members were frantically seeking news, appealing via social media for calls from sailors aboard the ship as it slowly made its way to its home base at Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.

Rescuers were searching for seven sailors who were thought to have been thrown into the sea or possibly trapped inside damaged sections of the destroyer, said Japanese coastguard spokesman Yoshihito Nakamura.

No one on the container ship was reported injured.

An injured USS Fitzgerald personnel is carried by U.S. military personnel, left, and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force members. Photo: Japan's Defense Ministry via AP

Footage from the Japanese TV network NHK showed navy crew members working to pump water from flooded sections of the crushed mid-right side of the USS Fitzgerald.

The ship's captain, Commander Bryce Benson, was airlifted to the US Naval Hospital in Yokosuka and was in a stable condition with a head injury, the US navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement.

Two other crew suffered cuts and bruises and were evacuated, it said.

The Fitzgerald had limited propulsion and a US defence official said there was flooding in three compartments. Most of the more than 200 sailors aboard would have been asleep in their berths, some of which were reportedly flooded.

The navy said that the collision occurred 56 nautical miles south-west of Yokosuka, which is home to the 7th Fleet.

"Right now we are focused on two things: the safety of the ship and the well-being of the sailors," said Admiral Scott Swift, commander of the US Pacific Fleet.

An investigation was under way to determine what caused the night-time collision between the destroyer and the container ship four times its size.

Conditions at the time were clear, though Yutaka Saito of the coastguard said the area is particularly busy with sea traffic.

The Japan coastguard said it received an emergency call from a Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal around 2.20am that it had collided with the Fitzgerald.

Relatives of crew members were awaiting news of their loved ones.

"Just heard the sweetest voice and saw a wonderful face. He's okay. Thank you all for the prayers," tweeted Rita Schrimsher of Athens, Alabama, after speaking with her 23-year-old grandson Jackson Schrimsher via Facetime.

"It could have been worse, so we're grateful," she said.

The Philippine ship is 29,060 tons and is 222 metres long, the coastguard said, much larger than the 8,315-ton naval destroyer.

Aerial television news footage showed its bow on the left side was dented and scraped, but it did not appear to have suffered any major structural damage.

AP