Search for man missing from North Sea rig scaled back

A search for a man reported missing from a North Sea rig has been scaled back.

The 49-year-old had been working on the Noble Lloyd Noble installation, but the alarm was raised at around 9.20pm on Tuesday when he could not be found on board.

Following initial searches of the installation, an extensive search involving a rescue helicopter, the coastguard, two supply vessels and a platform supply vessel was launched.

The searches involving the coastguard have now been scaled back after no trace of the man was found, Police Scotland confirmed on Wednesday.

Rescue vessels are continuing to look and a team of officers has flown offshore to carry out inquiries.

Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson, who is leading the police team, said: "An extensive search has been carried out, which has involved a search and rescue helicopter as well as standby vessels and a platform supply vessel.

"The next of kin of the man have been informed of the ongoing inquiries and further information will be made available to the public when we have it. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances."

A spokesman for Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: "A UK Coastguard helicopter, an offshore support vessel and other vessels in the area searched overnight for a man missing off an offshore mobile drilling rig. The search was co-ordinated by the UK Coastguard."

The rig is located in the Mariner Field approximately 90 miles (150km) east of Shetland.

Noble Drilling, which operates the rig on behalf of Statoil, said in an earlier statement that it had mobilised emergency response teams to help in the search.

A spokesman added: ''Our priorities are the safety of all the personnel on board, assisting in the search operation for the missing person and supporting next of kin and colleagues of the missing person.

''All operations have been stood down on the rig.''

