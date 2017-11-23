Search continues for missing sailors after US Navy plane crashed into Pacific Ocean

US and Japanese ships and aircraft are continuing to search for three sailors missing after a US Navy plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean.

Eight people were rescued about 40 minutes after the crash involving the C-2 "Greyhound" transport aircraft yesterday afternoon, but three others are still missing.

The twin-propeller plane came down about 500 nautical miles southeast of the Japanese island of Okinawa, as it was bringing passengers and cargo from Japan to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier.

The cause was not clear but will be investigated.

The Reagan was participating in a joint US-Japan naval exercise when the plane crashed.

The aircraft carrier was leading the search in the Philippine Sea today, along with Japan’s naval forces. The ships and aircraft had searched more than 320 nautical miles as of this morning, the navy said.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet:

The @USNavy is conducting search and rescue following aircraft crash. We are monitoring the situation. Prayers for all involved. https://t.co/1AxmegKqvu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

The navy said it had notified next of kin that the three sailors were "whereabouts unknown" but that it would delay releasing their identities publicly for three days due to policy.

The 7th Fleet has had two fatal accidents in Asian waters this year, leaving 17 sailors dead and prompting the removal of eight top navy officers from their posts, including the 7th Fleet commander.

Search for three Sailors expands in Philippine Sea following C-2A Greyhound aircraft crash - https://t.co/iNFP6cll3H (File pic) pic.twitter.com/FL4GGt5le6 — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 23, 2017

The USS John S McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore in August, leaving 10 US sailors dead. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship collided off Japan.

The navy has concluded that the collisions were avoidable and resulted from widespread failures by the crews and commanders, who did not quickly recognise and respond to unfolding emergencies.

A navy report recommended numerous changes to address the problems, ranging from improved training to increasing sleep and stress management for sailors.

