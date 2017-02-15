Sean Spicer appeared to call Justin Trudeau 'Joe Trudeau' - and of course Twitter noticed

Back to Trump presidency World Home

People on Twitter already had a field day when it came to Justin Trudeau’s handshake with Donald Trump, as they met at the White House.

Then, the US president’s press secretary Sean Spicer stumbled over his words at a press briefing. And it resulted in what appears to sound like him calling the Canadian prime minister “Joe Trudeau”. Oops.

Yep, Twitter was quick to notice the accidental blunder.

People started claiming that they know who this “Joe” is.

Some people seemed to have Spicer’s back…

Others thought about the opportunities this apparent blunder could create.

Meanwhile, any opportunity to post on Twitter about a certain ex-vice president will be seized…
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Politics, Sean Spicer, US politics, White House

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World