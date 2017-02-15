Sean Spicer appeared to call Justin Trudeau 'Joe Trudeau' - and of course Twitter noticed

People on Twitter already had a field day when it came to Justin Trudeau’s handshake with Donald Trump, as they met at the White House.

Justin Trudeau is looking at Trump's hand like he just read the Russian Dossier pic.twitter.com/XGpGF7O7LG — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 13, 2017

Then, the US president’s press secretary Sean Spicer stumbled over his words at a press briefing. And it resulted in what appears to sound like him calling the Canadian prime minister “Joe Trudeau”. Oops.

Here's the @PressSec clip where he appears to call PM "Joe Trudeau," although he really is just tripping all over his words here #hw pic.twitter.com/FNDhSmgE80 — John Paul Tasker (@JPTasker) February 14, 2017

Sean Spicer just now: "Yesterday the president had an incredibly productive set of meetings and discussions with PM Joe Trudeau of Canada." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 14, 2017

Joe Trudeau. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 14, 2017

Yep, Twitter was quick to notice the accidental blunder.

People started claiming that they know who this “Joe” is.

Joe Trudeau exists and is my Canadian boyfriend from camp and you don't know him — Pixie Casey (@pixie_casey) February 14, 2017

I remember Joe Trudeau. We were in grade school together. Not the sharpest knife in the drawer, but a really decent guy. https://t.co/OVlcovyeJk — John Ibbitson (@JohnIbbitson) February 14, 2017

Joe Trudeau is a saltier, more down-to-earth twin who works with his hands. Together, they are TRUE DEUX, a Canadian Bachelor spinoff. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 14, 2017

For all the Canadians wondering who Joe Trudeau is, he's Justin Trudeau's evil twin. Goatee and all. #JoeTrudeau pic.twitter.com/PdriJkX0Vy — Расим (@MrRasimMusic) February 14, 2017

Joe Trudeau is Justin's suave mirror-verse twin. pic.twitter.com/eXNFzyMcaG — Kayleigh Anne (@Ceilidhann) February 14, 2017

Some people seemed to have Spicer’s back…

please don't mock Spicer. "Joe Trudeau" is what we call our Prime Minister up here, he's down with the lingo, he's hip, everything's fine, https://t.co/v6TvFORQBB — Your Trusted Wizard (@Choplogik) February 14, 2017

Others thought about the opportunities this apparent blunder could create.

Right now, somebody is rushing to trademark the Joe Trudeau underwear line. https://t.co/EHBQZHzU51 — Dan Gardner (@dgardner) February 14, 2017

Meanwhile, any opportunity to post on Twitter about a certain ex-vice president will be seized…

"He called him Joe Trudeau!" pic.twitter.com/7QOJwFpMKu — Norm Kelly (@norm) February 15, 2017