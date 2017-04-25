Scottish police arrest 81-year-old man over sex abuse in youth football

An 81-year-old man has been arrested by police in Scotland investigating alleged historical sexual abuse in youth football.

The sport has been rocked by claims from former players across the UK that they were abused by people in positions of authority, and Police Scotland launched a major inquiry into non-recent child abuse in football at the end of last year.

A number of professional clubs have started internal investigations, while the SFA has set up an independent review into allegations across the game in Scotland.

The man, understood to be Frank Cairney, has now been arrested and charged by Police Scotland.

He is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "An 81-year-old man has been detained and charged in connection with non-recent sexual offences."