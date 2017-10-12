Scotland Yard investigate sexual assault allegation against Harvey Weinstein

British police are investigating an allegation of sexual assault involving Harvey Weinstein from the 1980s, sources said.

Merseyside Police said it had received a report at 8.40am on Wednesday of an alleged sexual assault in the London area in the 1980s, and referred it to Scotland Yard.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "We can confirm the Met was passed an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police on Wednesday 11 October.

"The allegation will be assessed by officers from Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command."