Scores of migrants, including children, found crammed into van in Greece

Police in northern Greece have rescued 54 migrants found squashed into a van.

The officers arrested two Bulgarian alleged members of a smuggling ring paid to carry them through the country.

The van was stopped on Wednesday on a road in the northeastern Rodopi province.

The 52 Syrian and two Somali nationals, including 13 children, were crammed into the 13-by-eight-foot back of the van, which lacked ventilation and was locked from the outside.

The two Bulgarians, aged 36 and 38, were charged with illegally transporting migrants and endangering lives.

Police said each of the adults had paid 1,500 euro to be taken from Greece's land border with Turkey, which they had crossed illegally, to the northern city of Thessaloniki.

AP