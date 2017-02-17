Scientists may have found a way to make genetically-modified hens lay eggs from different poultry breeds

If you are still getting your head around the fact that genetically-modified hens can lay eggs here’s something even more interesting – it appears scientists are engineering them lay eggs from different poultry breeds.

And they believe these hens could help them set up a “frozen aviary” to conserve rare and exotic birds. Like a seed bank for poultry, the aviary will store primordial stem cells that give rise to eggs destined to hatch male or female offspring.

So far, the team from the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute have collected more than 500 samples from 25 different breeds.

Held in a freezer at minus 150C, the cells will remain viable for decades.

Animals GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

The researchers want to preserve rare chicken breeds that may be resistant to infections such as bird flu or have desirable traits such as high meat quality.

A first step was to create the GM hens capable of laying eggs from multiple different rare breeds, which include the colourfully named “rumpless game”, “Scots dumpy”, Sicilian buttercup, and Old English pheasant fowl.

This was done using gene editing technology to target part of a gene called DDX4 which is vital for bird fertility.

The scientists knocked out the gene to create an egg containing a sterile chick.

(Kevin Cortopassi/Flickr)

But after one of the stem cells was implanted into that egg it instead hatched into a GM surrogate which could go on to produce eggs and chicks from the chosen rare breed.

Lead scientist Dr Mike McGrew said: “These chickens are a first step in saving and protecting rare poultry breeds from loss in order to preserve future biodiversity of our poultry from both economic and climate stresses.”

He spoke about the project to journalists at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr McGrew said there were strong parallels with seed banks aimed at preserving rare and endangered plant species.

(Norrie Russell Roslin Institute)

He added: “We call it the frozen aviary because we want to freeze down these stem cells from a lot of different breeds of poultry, starting with chickens.

“Then we’d like to freeze down other breeds of poultry like geese; quail also.

“Our success so far is just with chickens but our plans are to do this with other bird species.”

To what extent it might be possible to use chickens as surrogate mothers for different bird species – not merely breeds – remains an unanswered question.

Fandor GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Dr McGrew said: “No-one knows if you transplanted these cells between different bird species if they would be able to make an egg from a different bird species.

“I have my doubts that it would work.”

While the chances of a chicken laying an eagle egg were remote, he thought the process could suit closely related species such as different varieties of duck or goose.

Rare chickens come in a wide variety of different shapes, sizes and colours, and a number can have some very odd features.