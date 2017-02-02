Scientists have unveiled a new drone that flies like a bat
02/02/2017 - 16:07:18Back to World Home
Engineers have created a sophisticated new drone that looks and flies just like a bat.
Scientists say the finished product will be more agile than a normal drone, making it a safer bet to fly into disaster or construction zones.
The robotic bat mimics a real bat’s flight technique.
The robot bat is also less bulky than a standard drone which has spinning propellers that can prevent it navigating treacherous terrain.
The new drone can glide to save energy and dive bomb if needed.
Researchers are now working on getting the 85-gram robot to perch upside down.
They hope their drone could be ready for the market in the next five years.
Join the conversation - comment here