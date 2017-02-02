Scientists have unveiled a new drone that flies like a bat

Engineers have created a sophisticated new drone that looks and flies just like a bat.

Scientists say the finished product will be more agile than a normal drone, making it a safer bet to fly into disaster or construction zones.

The robotic bat mimics a real bat’s flight technique.

The bat drone mid flight (Alireza Ramezani and Caltech)

The robot bat is also less bulky than a standard drone which has spinning propellers that can prevent it navigating treacherous terrain.

The new drone can glide to save energy and dive bomb if needed.

The drone performs a half-roll turn (Caltech)

Researchers are now working on getting the 85-gram robot to perch upside down.

They hope their drone could be ready for the market in the next five years.