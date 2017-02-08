Scientists have proved that time really does fly when you're on Facebook

We’ve all lost hours to mindless Facebook scrolling at one point or another, but now scientists have proved that our time perception really is affected by the social networking site.

The new study says that we underestimate how long we spend online in general, but even more so with Facebook.

Researchers from the University of Kent’s psychology department showed a group of volunteers 20 images for different amounts of time.

Facebook use destorts your perception of time (Yui Mok/PA)

Five pictures were associated with Facebook, five were generally internet-themed, and the other 10 were neutral.

People were asked afterwards if they’d seen the pictures for a long or short period of time.

The volunteers underestimated how long they’d been looking at the Facebook-associated pictures the most.

Writing in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology, researchers Lazaros Gonidis and Dinkar Sharma said: “We found evidence that Internet and Facebook related stimuli can distort time perception due to attention and arousal related mechanisms”.

The research is likely to have implications in the increasingly important research around internet addiction.